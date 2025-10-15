Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,292 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

