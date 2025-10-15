Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

