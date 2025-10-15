Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

