Essex LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.65.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $644.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.56. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

