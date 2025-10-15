Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

