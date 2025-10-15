Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.