Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 336 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.