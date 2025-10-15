Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.2% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the second quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $208.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

