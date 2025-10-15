iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.