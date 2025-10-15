Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

