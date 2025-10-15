Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 247,269 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,269 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 1.68% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $208,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.