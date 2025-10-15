Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 148,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

