Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 192,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 209,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 645,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

