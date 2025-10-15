O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Holdings Raised by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,449 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,010 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,068 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,388,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,132,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

