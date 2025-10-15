J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

