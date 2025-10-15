Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Raised by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after acquiring an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.