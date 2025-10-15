Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,610 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

