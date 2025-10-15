Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

