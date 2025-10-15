Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.59 and a 200 day moving average of $560.02. The stock has a market cap of $757.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.