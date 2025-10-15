Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $297,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of PLD opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
