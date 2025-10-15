Kiker Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 718.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Walmart Stock Up 4.9%

WMT stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $854.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,488 shares of company stock worth $14,917,151. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.