Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $205,495,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.03.

Tesla stock opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.12, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

