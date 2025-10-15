Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

