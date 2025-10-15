Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

