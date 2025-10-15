Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 922 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.