Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Reduced by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.2% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.12, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

