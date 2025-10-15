AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 62,743 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $134,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.03.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

