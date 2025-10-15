iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $201.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

