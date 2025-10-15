Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,077 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategent Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,310,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,163,000 after purchasing an additional 245,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.99 and its 200 day moving average is $299.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

