Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 15,376 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

