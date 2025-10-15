Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

