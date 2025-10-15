Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $78.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.