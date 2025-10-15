Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,766,238,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $771.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $763.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

