Copia Wealth Management Buys 526 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

