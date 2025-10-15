iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

