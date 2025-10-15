Harbour Investments Inc. Has $10.12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

