Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.3% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHF opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

