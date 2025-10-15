Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $541.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.39 and its 200 day moving average is $467.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.