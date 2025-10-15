Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $24.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
