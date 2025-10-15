JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 139,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 482,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after buying an additional 240,797 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
