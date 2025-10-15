Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

