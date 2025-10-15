Strategent Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Strategent Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
