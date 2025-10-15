Strategent Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Strategent Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.