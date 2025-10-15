Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.99. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $349.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.60.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.