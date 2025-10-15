Fairman Group LLC Buys 958 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Fairman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,090 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

