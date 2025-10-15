Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.