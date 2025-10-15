NorthRock Partners LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after buying an additional 974,633 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $369,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 98.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,355,000 after purchasing an additional 446,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $626.22 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

