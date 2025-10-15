Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

