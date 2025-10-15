Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,814 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.