Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 310 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

