Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $188.31 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

